EPL 39th game 'not far away'

The head of the International Champions Cup (ICC) exhibition tournament said yesterday morning (Singapore time) that he believes the English Premier League is ready to revisit proposals to stage a 39th game overseas.

Charlie Stillitano, whose company Relevent Sport runs the ICC pre-season event, told ESPN that the Premier League is not "that far away" from adding a game to the season.

The Premier League first suggested adding a round of fixtures - to be played overseas - in 2008. But the idea was shelved after opposition from clubs, fans and Fifa.

"We joke around about it, but everyone does try to follow the US model and the NFL and Major League Baseball, and I don't think it is that crazy to think there will be a 39th game here," Stillitano said.