EPL clubs  mull transfer reforms

Premier League clubs are pushing for the transfer window to be shut before the start of the season, according to reports.

British newspapers say the issue is set to be discussed at a shareholders' meeting next month with a majority of clubs in favour of shortening the window, which closes on Aug 31 this year.

The move comes amid uncertainty over the future of a number of players, including Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, Everton's Ross Barkley and Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp appeared to lend his support to the idea at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League play-off in Hoffenheim this morning (Singapore time).

He said: "It would have helped us this year (if the window had shut early).

MAKES SENSE

"It makes sense that when the season is starting, planning for the team is over."

His Swansea counterpart Paul Clement, who faces losing Sigurdsson to Everton, has also indicated that Premier League bosses broadly back the change.

"At our managers' meeting at the Premier League last week, we spoke about it,' Clement said.

"The majority of clubs are in favour but maybe all have to be for it to go through. It could happen next year."

Southampton's Virgil van Dijk is another player whose future remains in doubt with a number of rival Premier League clubs still interested in signing him.

Officials at the Premier League were not immediately available to comment on the reports.