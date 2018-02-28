EPL to have winter break

An agreement for an annual two-week winter break in early February has been reached by the English FA, Premier League and Football League, reported British media yesterday.

As part of the deal, which will start in the 2019/20 season, the FA Cup fifth round will be played in midweek, with no replays for this stage.

There will still be EPL matches every weekend, however, as the clubs will stagger their breaks, reported the Daily Mail.

Ten clubs will play in the first weekend of February with the other 10 likely to play in the following weekend, as the Champions League Round of 16 will be played around the same period.

All EPL clubs will have 13 days' rest between matches, reported Sky Sports.

The lower tiers - the Championship, League One and League Two - will not have a winter break as they already do not have enough weekends to complete their 46-game schedules.