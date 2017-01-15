EPL round up: Chelsea move seven points clear

Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Pedro (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leiceste

Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as they made light work of Diego Costa's absence with a routine 3-0 victory at Leicester.

Marcos Alonso's double helped the leaders brush aside the poor defending champions as Antonio Conte's side clinched the win.

Pedro added a third and the visitors exorcised any demons at the King Power Stadium following the defeat which cost ex-boss Jose Mourinho his job during last season's dismal campaign.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham swept past West Brom 4-0 to move second in the Premier League.

With Liverpool and Manchester City both not in action until Sunday, Spurs kept the pressure up on Chelsea with an impressive display at White Hart Lane.

Kane, who sat out the FA Cup win over Aston Villa after the birth of his first child, opened the scoring after 12 minutes, before an own goal from Gareth McAuley made it 2-0 in the 26th minute.

The England striker converted a cross from Kyle Walker after 77 minutes and completed his hat-trick with eight minutes left.

It was Spurs' sixth straight Premier League win, which put them a point ahead of the Reds and seven behind Chelsea, while West Brom suffered a first defeat at White Hart Lane since 2012.

Arsenal moved up to third, above Liverpool on goal difference, after a 4-0 win at Swansea to hand new Swans boss Paul Clement a losing start at home and send his side bottom of the table.

In-form French striker Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock seven minutes before half-time when he scored from close range.

The Gunners doubled their lead after 56 minutes when Alex Iwobi's cross looped in off Swansea midfielder Jack Cork.

Just over 10 minutes later, defender Kyle Naughton then also put the ball into his own net, with a close-range effort from Alexis Sanchez wrapping things up with 18 minutes left.

Vicarage Road was full of emotional tributes to former Watford manager Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday following a suspected heart attack, ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough.

The match finished goalless, although Hornets' substitute Tom Cleverley hit the woodwork late on.

New Hull manager Marco Silva secured his first Premier League win with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium which lifts his side off the bottom.

The Cherries went ahead after only three minutes when Junior Stanislas converted a penalty.

Abel Hernandez headed a 32nd-minute equaliser and then, just after the hour mark, Tom Huddlestone's shot deflected in off Tyrone Mings as the Tigers turned the match around.

Stoke heaped more pressure on struggling Sunderland with a 3-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring in the 15th minute and then doubled Stoke's lead to finish off a slick passing move seven minutes later.

Peter Crouch nodded in a third after 35 minutes and, although Jermain Defoe reduced the deficit five minutes before the break, there was no way back for David Moyes' side.

West Ham put the saga of Dimitri Payet's strike behind them with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and former boss Sam Allardyce at the London Stadium.

Sofiane Feghouli gave the Hammers the lead after 66 minutes from close range, before Andy Carroll cracked in an acrobatic volley with 12 minutes left and Manuel Lanzini added a late third.

Burnley continued their good home form with a 1-0 victory over Southampton after Joey Barton marked his return to the club with a goal from a 79th-minute free-kick.

