EPL's Leicester out of FA Cup, Non-league Lincoln continue

Shaun Cummings struck another blow to Premier League champions Leicester after his last-minute strike sealed a 1-0 victory for 10-man Millwall at the Den.

Claudio Ranieri's side have yet to score a league goal in 2017 and were tamed once more by the Lions, who had Jake Cooper sent off on 52 minutes for a second bookable offence.

The Foxes, just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, looked like securing a replay against the Sky Bet League One outfit before Cummings' winner in the 90th minute.

Sean Raggett's 89th-minute header earned Lincoln another stunning FA Cup upset as they won 1-0 at Burnley to reach the quarter-finals.

The National League side gave as good as they got throughout an end-to-end encounter at Turf Moor and got their reward with 60 seconds left.

When a Sam Habergham corner was headed back across goal by Luke Waterfall, Raggett nodded in at the back post.

As a result, Danny Cowley's Imps become the first non-league side to reach the last eight since QPR in 1914.

Manchester City survived a scare of their own as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Yorkshire side had a first-half strike disallowed for offside and City's Claudio Bravo was the busier of the two goalkeepers as David Wagner's men produced a spirited display.

City, who face Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, were not overly troubled in the second period but a fifth-round replay is unlikely to appeal to boss Pep Guardiola.

Pedro and Diego Costa were on target as Chelsea ended Wolves' FA Cup run at Molineux.

Wolves - conquerors of Stoke and Liverpool - were beaten 2-0 as Chelsea avoided a potential banana skin.

And an hour later the hosts' resilience was punctured when a clinical counter-attack concluded with Pedro heading in at the back post.

Diego Costa was outplayed by namesake Helder Costa for much of a contest in which Eden Hazard was a peripheral figure.

But both had a role in Pedro's goal and Diego Costa struck his 16th of the season late on to send Chelsea, Premier League leaders by eight points, into the quarter-finals.

Christian Stuani struck a late winner for Middlesbrough who held off a spirited Oxford fightback to win 3-2 at the Riverside.

Boro seemed to be making light work of the U's as Grant Leadbitter's penalty and a Rudy Gestede strike handed them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The League One side rallied, though, with Chris Maguire curling a free-kick past Brad Guzan on 64 minutes and just 60 seconds later Antonio Martinez levelled.

However, Stuani scored in the 86th minute as Aitor Karanka's side scraped through to the sixth round.

