Europe's top clubs to play in ICC across continents

European champions Real Madrid will face Manchester United, Juventus and AS Roma in the International Champions Cup (ICC) as part of their pre-season US tour, the tournament organisers announced.

The International Champions Cup will see Europe's 18 major clubs featuring in three games each across the United States, Europe and Singapore.

Zinedine Zidane's Real will kick off their tour at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium against United on July 31 before facing Juve on Aug 4 at the FedEx Field in Washington, DC.

Real then visit New Jersey's MetLife Stadium to face fellow Champions League semi-finalists Roma on Aug 7.

Jose Mourinho's United will play Club America (July 19) in Glendale, Arizona, and the San Jose Earthquakes (July 22) in Santa Clara, California, before competing in the ICC.

They then face AC Milan on July 25 before they take on rivals Liverpool three days later at "The Big House" in Michigan.

Manchester City will return to the US in July after a successful tour around the same time last year.

Pep Guardiola's side meet Borussia Dortmund in their opening fixture on July 20, followed by a clash against Liverpool on July 25.

City then meet Guardiola's ex-club Bayern Munich in Miami three days later.

Barcelona will play their first game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on July 28, then meet Milan in Arlington, Texas, three days later.

Ernesto Valverde's side will play the final game of their tour on Aug 4 at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara where they will meet Roma.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs will also face Roma on July 25 and Milan six days later in their remaining two matches.

Chelsea and Arsenal face each other in Stockholm's Friends Arena on Aug 4.

Arsenal are scheduled to face Europa League semi-final opponents Atletico Madrid (July 26) and PSG (July 28) in Singapore before facing their London rivals in Sweden.