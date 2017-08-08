Everton close to Sigurdsson deal

Everton are "close" to signing attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City as they look to add three new players to the squad, manager Ronald Koeman has said.

According to British media, Everton's initial bid of £40 million (S$71m) for Sigurdsson was rejected by Swansea, who value the Iceland international at £50m.

"We are close (on Sigurdsson), we have to wait... the deal is not done," Koeman told Sky Sports after Everton's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Sunday.

"Everybody knows we are looking for three more players - a left centre back, a left fullback, a player who can play out of both positions, a winger and a striker and that's the picture, what the best is for our team and we will see what we can do."