Everton make statement of intent with spending spree
Everton have done the most business of all their Premier League rivals since the season ended, spending over £85 million (S$152.2m) on six players.
Press Association Sport looks at the players manager Ronald Koeman has brought in to reshape his squad.
1 JORDAN PICKFORD (£25M PLUS £5M IN ADD-ONS)
The former Sunderland goalkeeper will be the club's joint-record signing should all the add-ons be activated and the England Under-21 international's fee is a record for a British goalkeeper.
Koeman will hope he solves the problem of inconsistent goalkeeping which dogged them last season.
2 DAVY KLAASSEN (£23.6M)
The midfielder, previously Ajax captain, has been brought in to provide more creativity in midfield and has been touted as the replacement for Ross Barkley - whose future at the club remains in doubt.
The 24-year-old also brings goals with 55 in 181 matches for the Dutch side.
3 MICHAEL KEANE (£25M PLUS £5M IN ADD-ONS)
Koeman needed to freshen up an ageing defence and the centre back, signed from Burnley for a fee which matches Pickford's as a potential club record, has been identified as the long-term leader at the back with Ashley Williams and club captain Phil Jagielka turning 33 and 35 respectively next month.
4 HENRY ONYEKURU (£7M)
Signed from relatively unknown Belgian club Eupen, the Nigeria international was joint-top scorer in the Belgian Super League last season. The 20-year-old striker will spend a year on loan at Anderlecht to continue his development.
5 SANDRO RAMIREZ (£5.2M)
The former Barcelona striker was signed from Malaga after Everton triggered his release clause.
His involvement in the European Under-21 Championship with Spain means a later arrival for pre-season, but 16 goals in La Liga last season should add more firepower to a side who were heavily reliant on Romelu Lukaku.
6 NATHANGELO MARKELO (UNDISCLOSED)
The Holland Under-18 international defender, signed from FC Volendam, will start in the Premier League 2-winning under-23 squad. - PA SPORT