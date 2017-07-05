Everton make statement of intent with spending spree

Everton have done the most business of all their Premier League rivals since the season ended, spending over £85 million (S$152.2m) on six players.

Press Association Sport looks at the players manager Ronald Koeman has brought in to reshape his squad.

1 JORDAN PICKFORD (£25M PLUS £5M IN ADD-ONS)

The former Sunderland goalkeeper will be the club's joint-record signing should all the add-ons be activated and the England Under-21 international's fee is a record for a British goalkeeper.

Koeman will hope he solves the problem of inconsistent goalkeeping which dogged them last season.

2 DAVY KLAASSEN (£23.6M)

The midfielder, previously Ajax captain, has been brought in to provide more creativity in midfield and has been touted as the replacement for Ross Barkley - whose future at the club remains in doubt.

The 24-year-old also brings goals with 55 in 181 matches for the Dutch side.

3 MICHAEL KEANE (£25M PLUS £5M IN ADD-ONS)

Koeman needed to freshen up an ageing defence and the centre back, signed from Burnley for a fee which matches Pickford's as a potential club record, has been identified as the long-term leader at the back with Ashley Williams and club captain Phil Jagielka turning 33 and 35 respectively next month.

4 HENRY ONYEKURU (£7M)

Signed from relatively unknown Belgian club Eupen, the Nigeria international was joint-top scorer in the Belgian Super League last season. The 20-year-old striker will spend a year on loan at Anderlecht to continue his development.

5 SANDRO RAMIREZ (£5.2M)

The former Barcelona striker was signed from Malaga after Everton triggered his release clause.

His involvement in the European Under-21 Championship with Spain means a later arrival for pre-season, but 16 goals in La Liga last season should add more firepower to a side who were heavily reliant on Romelu Lukaku.

6 NATHANGELO MARKELO (UNDISCLOSED)