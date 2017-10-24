Everton sack Koeman after poor start

Everton have sacked manager Ronald Koeman after they dropped into the relegation zone following Sunday's 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

The Toffees issued a statement on the sacking last night.

Koeman took over 16 months ago and spent £140 million (S$251 million) overhauling the squad in the last transfer window, but Everton have won only two out of nine league games in their worst start to a season since 2005-06.

They are 18th in the league with eight points in their nine EPL games after scoring just seven league goals.

Before the announcement, Koeman had showed up for work as usual yesterday morning and was later seen deep in conversation with brother Erwin and the Everton coaching staff on the training ground.

After the loss to Arsenal, British media had already begun listing potential replacements for the 52-year-old Dutchman, including former manager David Moyes.

However, former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who had called for Koeman to be given more time, felt none of the candidates were up to the mark.

Others, such as former Everton player and BBC pundit Steve Claridge, felt otherwise.

Said Claridge: "I haven't seen a worse Premier League side this year.

"It feels like it's stale, the players here aren't of the quality needed, there's not a set system, not a pattern of play."