Everton to sign Turkey striker Tosun for $45m

He scored 13 goals this season, including four in the Champions League to help his club Besiktas reach the knockout stages.

Next year, Turkey striker Cenk Tosun looks set to switch to the English Premiership.

The Guardian reported yesterday that Everton have agreed a £25 million deal (S$45m) with Besiktas for the 26-year-old, who will sign a 4½-year deal when the transfer window reopens on Jan 1.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce had previously targeted Tosun while he was managing Crystal Palace, who had a bid rejected in the summer.

Tosun's stock continued to rise as he scored in the Champions League, including a brace during a 2-1 win over Monaco in October.

Everton reportedly had an initial £15m offer rejected last week, before a deal was struck on Tuesday for the German-born player.

Although he played for Germany from Under-15 to Under-21 levels, Tosun opted to represent Turkey. He told uefa.com in a 2011 interview that he feels "100 per cent Turkish", despite growing up in Germany.