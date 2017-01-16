Everton teens steal the spotlight

Everton’s Ademola Lookman scoring their fourth goal on his debut.

EVERTON MAN CITY 4 0 (Romelu Lukaku 34, Kevin Mirallas 47, Tom Davies 79, Ademola Lookman 90+4)

Two teenagers got on the scoresheet as Everton shocked mighty Manchester City 4-0 at Goodison Park yesterday.

Tom Davies, 18, and 19-year-old substitute Ademola Lookman, a new signing from Charlton, put City's millionaire footballers to shame when they scored late on.

Everton weathered a spell of City pressure before taking the lead in the 34th minute.

The goal came as a result of poor defending from City, as Gael Clichy gave away the ball, sending it into the path of Davies, who set off Kevin Mirallas down the right-hand side.

The Belgian then brilliantly picked out Romelu Lukaku in the middle of the box and he expertly drilled home.

Another defensive mistake led to Everton doubling their lead two minutes after the break.

Yaya Toure's poor pass is stolen by Lukaku in the middle of the field, and he takes a run forward before passing to Ross Barkley on the left.

Barkley's pass was not stopped by the leg of John Stones, who slid into the path of Mirallas.

The Everton winger takes a touch before powering a shot past Claudio Bravo to send Goodison Park into raptures.

DEVASTATING DAVIES

The best was still to come for Everton, though, as Davies started and finished a sweeping counter-attack to score his team's third in the 79th minute.

The 18-year-old set up the move himself, bursting down the right flank - skinning Toure and Clichy in the process - and finding Lukaku at the edge of the box.

The burly Belgian flicked the ball into the path of Barkley, who sent it over for local lad Davies to chip over the oncoming Bravo and into the back of the net.

Substitute Lookman then made it a debut to remember when he scored the fourth deep into stoppage time to put a huge dent in City's faltering bid for a top-four finish.