Everton's $71m Gylfi bid rejected
Swansea have rejected Everton's £40 million (S$71m) bid for midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, PA Sport understands.
However, the Iceland international, 27, has withdrawn from Swansea's pre-season tour to the United States and headed back to Wales.
Sigurdsson said in May he would not leave unless the club wanted to sell him.
Although there were suggestions that his head had been turned by Everton's interest, he captained Swansea in the second half of their friendly defeat at Barnet on Wednesday. - PA SPORT