Everton’s McCarthy suffers double leg break in West Brom draw

Everton substitute Oumar Niasse scored with his first touch to salvage a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion but Saturday's game was overshadowed by the double leg break suffered by their Ireland midfielder James McCarthy.

West Brom went ahead through Jay Rodriguez in the seventh minute and things then went from bad to worse for Everton, who fielded new signing Theo Walcott from Arsenal, when 27-year-old McCarthy sustained a serious leg injury after the interval as he tried to prevent West Brom's Salomon Rondon from shooting.