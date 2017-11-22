Everton’s Niasse charged by FA for dive against Palace

Everton striker Oumar Niasse was yesterday charged by the English Football Association (FA) with simulation, after he won a controversial penalty in the draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He could become the first EPL player to be hit with a retrospective ban for diving, following the introduction of the new law at the start of the season.

The Senegal international went down inside the box in the 5th minute of the game, with referee Anthony Taylor deeming he had been fouled by Eagles defender Scott Dann.

Leighton Baines tucked away the resulting penalty to cancel out James McArthur's early opener at Selhurst Park.

"Everton's Oumar Niasse has been charged for 'Successful Deception of a Match Official' following the game against Crystal Palace on Nov 18, 2017," said a statement on the FA's website.

"He has until 6pm on Nov 21, 2017, to respond.