Everyone is hoping Juventus will lose: Allegri

Napoli face a major test of their title ambitions when they take on champions Juventus tomorrow morning (Singapore time) at the San Paolo.

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli are riding high and are unbeaten in 14 league games.

They are top of Serie A, four points ahead of third-placed Juventus.

Juve's dominance of Italian football, having won six straight Scudetto titles, has shown signs of strain this season.

NAPOLI JUVENTUS

Lazio ended the Turin giants' two-year unbeaten home record last month and just two weeks ago, unfancied Sampdoria upset Juventus 3-2 as Serie A sides gain confidence that change is afoot in Italy's top flight.

But Massimiliano Allegri's side still have the most deadly attack, leading the way with 40 goals, five more than Napoli and 12 ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

Said Allegri: "Napoli are setting an impressive pace, so at this point Napoli are favourites for the Scudetto.

"Everyone is hoping Juventus lose and Napoli or another team wins the Scudetto. That makes us even more motivated to win."

Highlighting the importance of the match to his team, Napoli fullback Christian Maggio told the ANSA news agency: "It's not a match like the others...

"Juve are in a bit of trouble, it's pointless denying it... but we have to realise we haven't done anything yet."