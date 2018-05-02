Everyone wants a piece of Salah

A mural of Mohamed Salah, a lamp bearing his image and toy figures depicting him going on sale in Cairo (above).

Patriotic statements, flashy commercials and an anti-drug campaign: Mohamed Salah's dazzling displays for Liverpool have taken the football world by storm, and on his home turf in Egypt, seemingly everyone wants a piece of him.

Salah has shot to stardom thanks to his goalscoring exploits in England and Europe, and senior Egyptian officials increasingly refer to the player - although he has carefully steered clear of politics.

Last month, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid went so far as to call him "an icon of Egypt's soft power".

Abu Zeid made the comment on Twitter after Salah scored a brace and set up two more goals as Liverpool beat AS Roma 5-2 in last week's Champions League semi-final, first leg at Anfield.

The second leg takes place in the Italian capital tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and Salah will go into the game having completed a clean sweep of the English Premier League's individual accolades, as yesterday he added the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year gong to the Professional Footballers Association version he won last month.

After Salah's imperious performance in the first leg, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated the flying forward.

"What he has accomplished calls for pride and affirms Egyptians' capabilities in all fields," Sisi tweeted.

Salah the "Pharaoh" represents an opportunity for the country to improve its image internationally after years of turmoil in the aftermath of the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak.

MEDIA WALL

The fact that "an athlete at that level penetrates the media wall and becomes a face known globally inevitably reflects... on his home country," said Pascal Boniface, director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.

The 25-year-old Salah's profile could improve further with his stunning form prompting talk that he could end Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance of the Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2007.

In Egypt, images of President Sisi abound in public, with Salah the only other person coming close to having as many appearances on advertising billboards, television screens and online.

Pictured alone or alongside his Egyptian or Liverpool teammates, Salah features prominently in adverts for a mobile telecoms company, a brand of soda or a local bank.

At the same time, he has publicly supported a campaign by the National Council for Women promoting gender equality, and appears in a government video for an anti-drug campaign.