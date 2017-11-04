Evra charged with violent conduct
Uefa has charged Marseille defender Patrice Evra with violent conduct after a scuffle between the player and a club supporter before a Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Evra, 36, was sent off after he appeared to aim a kick at a fan at the side of the pitch during the warm-up at the Afonso Henriques stadium.
The former Manchester United player will be banned for at least one match, with the Uefa disciplinary body to rule on the incident on Nov 10.
Marseille lost the match 1-0. - WIRE SERVICES