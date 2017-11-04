Evra charged with violent conduct

Uefa has charged Marseille defender Patrice Evra with violent conduct after a scuffle between the player and a club supporter before a Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Evra, 36, was sent off after he appeared to aim a kick at a fan at the side of the pitch during the warm-up at the Afonso Henriques stadium.

The former Manchester United player will be banned for at least one match, with the Uefa disciplinary body to rule on the incident on Nov 10.