Ex-Barca chief arrested in probe

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell was arrested on Tuesday in a money-laundering investigation related to the sale of the Brazilian national football team's television rights, officials said.

The authorities suspect Rosell and the former head of the Brazilian football federation, Ricardo Teixeira, of having siphoned off 15 million euros (S$23m) over the years, according to a source close to the probe.

Rosell's wife and three others were also detained.