Ex-Italy football coach Vicini dies

Former Italy national coach Azeglio Vicini, who led the Azzurri to third place at the 1990 World Cup on home soil, has died at the age of 84.

Vicini managed the national side from 1986 to 1991, leading them to the semi-finals of the 1988 European Championship and also the 1990 World Cup.

He was succeeded by Arrigo Sacchi in 1991 and Vicini went on to coach his hometown team Cesena and Udinese before retiring in 1994.