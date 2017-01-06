Ex-Lisbon, Olympiakos coach is new Hull boss

Hull have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new head coach.

The Tigers, bottom of the Premier League after winning only three league games this season, have wasted little time in naming former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos coach Silva as successor to Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Silva, 39, becomes Hull's third head coach since winning promotion back to the top flight in May and took his first squad session alongside his coaching staff at the club's Cottingham training ground yesterday.

A club statement read: "The Tigers are pleased to confirm the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new head coach.

"Silva has agreed a deal until the end of the current season with the Portuguese set to take charge of the team for the first time for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup third-round tie with Swansea at the KCOM Stadium.

"Silva will be joined at the club by assistant head coach Joao Pedro Sousa, first-team coach Goncalo Pedro and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira."

Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: "Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his football philosophy.

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's EPL status.

"Marco will be bringing in his own backroom team who have all played their part in his recent success. We are working hard with Marco and his team to deliver key additions to our squad during this transfer window."

Silva played professionally in Portugal as a fullback, but made only two top-flight appearances during his career.

He was appointed director of football at Estoril immediately after retiring in 2011 before becoming coach of Sporting in the summer of 2014.

The club won the Portuguese Cup and finished third in the league, but he was sacked within days of winning the cup, reportedly for not wearing an official club suit during a match in an earlier round.