Ex-Real Madrid star McManaman says Kane not ready for Bernabeu switch

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool player Steve McManaman is confident that Real can win the Champions League this season, achieving an unprecedented hat-trick of consecutive European titles.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman believes that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, a transfer target of Real Madrid, will not be heading to the Bernabeu any time soon.

Real have in recent seasons successfully poached Spurs' top players such as Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, but their efforts to land England's top striker are likely to fall short because the player is not ready to leave the club, said McManaman.

Kane is much sought after by Europe's top teams after winning the last two English Premier League Golden Boots. His 24-goal tally this season places him second in the EPL top-scorer's chart, behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (28).

McManaman, who was in Singapore to promote the La Liga in Asia, told The New Paper: "Harry Kane is an incredible centre forward.

"For the No. 9, there's probably (Robert) Lewandowski, (Luis) Suarez, (Karim) Benzema and (Edinson) Cavani, and Harry Kane as an overall package is probably better than all of them because he's younger than them and he's only getting better.

"But I don't think he'll go to Real Madrid, not now anyway.

"One, he's too much money. Secondly, I don't think he wants to leave Tottenham yet. Tottenham have a new stadium which is nearly ready and he wants to stay there."

Kane's links to Real have come amid doubts over the longevity of their attacking trident of Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the trio have been pivotal in Los Blancos' success in the last few years, they have started together only five times this season.

BALE'S HAPPY

Injuries and a loss of form have seen Bale start only 14 times in La Liga this season, but McManaman feels that Bale's time at Real is not up just yet.

McManaman, 46, who won two Champions League and two La Liga titles with Real from 1999 to 2003, added that it is important Bale stays fit as the Champions League holders are through to the last eight of Europe's elite club competition.

He said: "(Real coach) Zinedine Zidane has been taking him out in games, so he's not playing too often.

"Hopefully, he'll stay fit for now till the end of the season because they've got the Champions League.

"When I last spoke to him a few months ago, he was very happy. He has been very successful.

"The fact that he's won three Champions League titles at Real is an amazing statistic.

"So, as long as he's happy and as long as Real want Bale to stay, he should stay."

A fortnight ago, Real knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League after beating them 5-2 on aggregate to keep their dreams of a third successive title alive despite their domestic troubles.

The trophy is their last realistic chance of silverware this term.

Fourth in the La Liga table, Real could find themselves 18 points behind leaders Barcelona if the Catalan club beat Athletic Bilbao in yesterday's league game.

The Galacticos were also eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Leganes in the quarter-finals.

But McManaman is confident that Real, who will face Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals in a rematch of last year's final, can achieve an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles.

The former England international said: "Zidane just has to keep believing that they can win the Champions League and we'll wait and see.

"It's fairly difficult, they've won it the last two years, they've won it three times in four years, their history is excellent and they've got a huge amount of experience that will help them.

"There are a lot of good teams that are involved but, of course, Real can win it again."