Expect a fiery clash of two attack-minded sides between Home and Ceres tonight

Between them, Home United and Philippine side Ceres Negros have plundered 37 goals in just 14 AFC Cup matches this season.

Fans can expect goals when the two teams lock horns in the first leg of the AFC Cup Asean final at the Jalan Besar Stadium tonight.

At yesterday's pre-game press conference at the Corpthorne King's Hotel, both coaches said they were aware of each other's attacking threat, but are unlikely to change their respective cavalier styles in order to stifle the other side.

Ceres head coach Risto Vidakovic said he was not obsessed with stopping Home's hotshot Stipe Plazibat, who has bagged seven AFC Cup goals.

"When I watch (an opponent)... I analyse the whole team," said Vidakovic, a former Real Betis defender.

"Home are a very compact team, and tactically very good.

"They deserve to be where they are, the same as us.

"(Scorers) are important in a team, of course, but I think they have other very good players, so we have to respect the whole team.

"But we reached the final because we fought... together as a team and, tomorrow, we have to do the same if we want to carry a good result into the second leg."

Home coach Aidil Sharin said that Ceres are more than just their Spanish strikeforce of Bienvenido Maranon and Fernando Rodriguez, who have combined for 14 goals in the AFC Cup.

He feels that the Philippine side have many qualities as a team.

"Ceres are in the final because they have very good attacking players," said Aidil.

"They are a very physical team, and also technically (accomplished)."

Aidil pointed to Ceres' semi-final win over 2015 AFC Cup champions Johor Darul Ta'zim as testament of their strength.

Ceres had advanced on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

But Vidakovic insisted that the win over JDT meant nothing ahead of tonight's clash.

When asked if the result over the Malaysian giants has given the team new-found belief, the Serb said: "No, because we know this is a different game.

"Home reached the final because they fought for it and deserved it.

"I'm sure tomorrow will be a good game, and a tough one.

"Both teams want to be AFC Cup (Asean) champions, so I'm sure both sets of players will give all they have."