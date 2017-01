Hundreds of well-wishers, including his son Akief Fayyadh, turned up at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang yesterday to welcome home their latest footballing hero - Mohd Faiz Subri.

The Penang midifelder received the Fifa Puskas Award for the best goal of the year in Zurich on Monday for his extraordinary swerving free-kick from 35 metres that he scored against Pahang last February.