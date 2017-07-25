Fans advised to arrive early for ICC matches

With organisers expecting a capacity crowd for the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore which starts today, enhanced entry screening measures similar to last year's National Day Parade will be implemented around the National Stadium.

As the large crowd is likely to significantly increase the time taken to enter the venue, the Singapore Sports Hub strongly advises fans to arrive at least an hour before kick-off and avoid carrying bags, bring only what they need to facilitate security checks.

The checkpoints will open at 5.30pm and gates will open at 6pm, about one-and-a-half hours before kick-off.

The 100Plus Promenade encircling the National Stadium will be inaccessible to non-ticket holders from 5.15pm.

There will be a "No Bags Lane" at each checkpoint to facilitate quicker entry.

Bags exceeding 35cm by 20cm by 30cm, air horns, loudhailers, large banners and selfie sticks are not allowed into the stadium.

Fans are also advised to check the gate numbers on their tickets before going to the stadium, and proceed to the respective checkpoints.

LOCATION OF SECURITY CHECKPOINTS

GATE NO. 1-6, 19-23

Checkpoint: Stadium Roar (Kallang Wave Mall Level 3) Access via public transport: Stadium MRT Exit A

GATE NO. 7 – 14

Checkpoint: OCBC Arena (Kallang Wave Mall Level 3) Access via public transport: Stadium MRT Exit B

GATE NO. 15-18

Checkpoint: Sports Hub Hard Courts (Kallang Wave Mall Level 3) Access via public transport: 600m walk under sheltered walkway from Kallang MRT