Fans haven't seen best of me: Ake
Dutch international Nathan Ake became Premier League side Bournemouth's record signing yesterday after they completed a £20 million (S$36m) with champions Chelsea for his services.
The 22-year-old defender - who is Bournemouth's third signing following those of Bosnian international goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and veteran striker Jermain Defoe - shone for the Cherries while on loan from Chelsea last season.
Ake, who scored the winner for Bournemouth in a comeback 4-3 win over Liverpool before returning to Chelsea in January, said he could progress more as a player at his new club as playing opportunities at the champions were scarce.
"I had a great time here last season so I'm really happy to be back," Ake told the club website.
"The fans haven't seen the best of me yet. With the help of the manager (Eddie Howe), I know I can keep improving and become a better player."- REUTERS