Fans haven't seen best of me: Ake

Dutch international Nathan Ake became Premier League side Bournemouth's record signing yesterday after they completed a £20 million (S$36m) with champions Chelsea for his services.

The 22-year-old defender - who is Bournemouth's third signing following those of Bosnian international goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and veteran striker Jermain Defoe - shone for the Cherries while on loan from Chelsea last season.

Ake, who scored the winner for Bournemouth in a comeback 4-3 win over Liverpool before returning to Chelsea in January, said he could progress more as a player at his new club as playing opportunities at the champions were scarce.

"I had a great time here last season so I'm really happy to be back," Ake told the club website.