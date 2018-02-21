Fans throw tennis balls in protest of Monday night games

A Leipzig player picking up a tennis ball that was thrown onto the pitch by supporters who are unhappy with Monday night games in Bundesliga..

Fans protested against the Bundesliga's Monday night football as Eintracht Frankfurt beat visiting RB Leipzig 2-1, delaying the start of both halves, the second by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.

The match was the first of five Monday night games scheduled in this season's Bundesliga, a decision which has riled fans.

Shortly before kick-off, hundreds of supporters occupied the area behind the pitch with banners which carried messages such as "No to Monday night football", delaying the start of the match for six minutes.