Fans throw tennis balls in protest of Monday night games
Fans protested against the Bundesliga's Monday night football as Eintracht Frankfurt beat visiting RB Leipzig 2-1, delaying the start of both halves, the second by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.
The match was the first of five Monday night games scheduled in this season's Bundesliga, a decision which has riled fans.
Shortly before kick-off, hundreds of supporters occupied the area behind the pitch with banners which carried messages such as "No to Monday night football", delaying the start of the match for six minutes.
Before the second half, hundreds of tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch and toilet rolls were hurled at the goals, causing a further delay. Fans also whistled constantly for much of the game. - REUTERS
