Fans turn to di Maria  in Messi's absence

PSG star Angel di Maria will be one of the main attractions in tomorrow's friendly after the withdrawal of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, striker Gonzalo Higuain and defender Nicolas Otamendi.

There was no Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain or Nicolas Otamendi, but local fans did manage to catch some of Argentina's stars at the Bishan Stadium yesterday with a few even managing to convince Angel di Maria to stop and pen autographs.

The Albiceleste are in town as part of the Football Association of Singapore's 125th anniversary celebrations and will face V Sundramoorthy's Singapore side at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Fifteen players took to the field yesterday, with local media allowed within the premises for only the first 15 minutes of a 90-minute run-out at Bishan.

Argentina beat old rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Friday, before touching down in Singapore a day later.

While the Argentinians could still well be buzzing after the win, the Singapore side are coming off a morale-sapping 2-1 defeat by Taiwan in an Asian Cup qualifier on Saturday.