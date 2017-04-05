FAS election: Four fail test, one drops out

Lai Boon Teck and Kumar Appavoo (above) failed the FAS Electoral Committee's eligibility and integrity tests.

Lai Boon Teck (above) and Kumar Appavoo failed the FAS Electoral Committee's eligibility and integrity tests.

There will be a contest for the top positions at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election on April 29.

The FAS Electoral Committee (EC) confirmed yesterday that it has completed eligibility and integrity tests for all 34 candidates who submitted their nomination forms for the first democratic election of football leadership in the Republic.

While the EC did not provide a list of those who passed or failed, sources revealed the full list to The New Paper.

Four candidates - all running as individuals for FAS council member slots - failed the eligibility and integrity tests, with one candidate withdrawing. All candidates who have failed the tests have until Friday to submit their appeals to the EC.

"The assessment of the nominated candidates by the Ad Hoc Electoral Committee has been completed. The candidates have just been informed of the outcome of the assessment," said K Bala Chandran, chairman of the FAS EC.

"The final official list of candidates for the election of the FAS council will be made known at least 10 days prior to the date of the election of the FAS Council, which will take place on April 29."

Both teams that have submitted their nominations - one led by former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong and the other helmed by Hougang United chairman Bill Ng - saw all their nine members pass the tests.

TNP understands that Lai Boon Teck, Jeffrey Sim and Suresh Nair, all running as individual candidates but backing Ng's campaign, have failed the eligibility and integrity tests.

I think they didn’t respect the spirit of having six independent voices, alternate views, in the FAS council. FAS council member (individual) candidate James Lim on the two teams contesting the April 29 election

While Lai and Sim failed on a technicality - they were nominated by a committee member of a club affiliated to the FAS instead of being put forward by a secretary, vice-chairman or chairman - the reasons behind Suresh failing the tests are not known.

Suresh is a former journalist who has also served as a referees' assessor for the FAS.

TNP understands that Lai and Sim will submit their forms - with appropriate proposers - by Friday.

Kumar Appavoo, a 48-year-old businessman who stood as a candidate for Radin Mas SMC at the 2015 General Election, has been understood to have failed because of a lack of involvement in football.

WITHDRAWAL

Sources revealed that Moklas Ma'arof, secretary of National Football League side Kembangan United, has withdrawn his nomination.

Moklas was understood to also be backing Ng's team - the Game Changers.

This means that while Ng's slate of nine - president, deputy president, four vice-presidents and three council members - have been passed to contest the election, four men running for six council members slots will not stand on April 29, as of now.

James Lim, a candidate who does not have an affiliation to either camp, was pleased to have got the licence to stand at the election, but he insists that both Lim and Ng have missed the point of having independent views in the FAS council.

Said Lim: "I'm proud to be part of the first FAS election, but it's a bit anti-climatic, because when I decided to join, I never expected both teams to vote a team of 15 each - that means independent candidates like us don't stand a chance."

"I think they didn't respect the spirit of having six independent voices - alternate views - in the FAS council.

"I don't think having groupthink in the council is a good thing."

THOSE WHO DIDN’T MAKE IT:

GAME CHANGERS

1. Lai Boon Teck (failed the eligibility and integrity tests)

2. Jeffrey Sim (failed the eligibility and integrity tests)

3. Suresh Nair (failed the eligibility and integrity tests)

4. Moklas Ma’arof (withdrew)

UNAFFILIATED CANDIDATES

5. kumar Appavoo (failed the eligibility and integrity tests)