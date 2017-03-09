Ferdinand: Frustrated Sanchez will leave Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez's (above) reaction to Bayern's fifth goal appears to be one of resigned humour.

Being thrashed 5-1 at home in a Champions League tie is no laughing matter.

Alexis Sanchez invoked the wrath of Arsenal fans after the striker was caught sharing a laugh on the bench with goalkeeper Petr Cech after Arturo Vidal scored Bayern Munich's last goal in the 5-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is convinced the frustrated Chilean will leave the club in the summer and join a team where he has a more realistic chance of winning trophies.

"I think we're at a place where Arsenal, and their fans, are used to their star players wanting to leave for pastures new to win trophies," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"We've seen it with Cesc Fabregas, with (Bacary) Sagna, with Robin van Persie, with (Gael) Clichy with (Samir) Nasri.

"They were all integral parts of this football club left to go win trophies and we're here again with Sanchez."

Fabregas left for boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 and van Persie joined Man United the following summer.

The two former captains went on to win league titles with their new clubs, as did Clichy, Sagna and Nasri at Manchester City.

Said Ferdinand: "I do think in players' lifespans at football clubs, there are moments that makes a player make his mind up. The Bayern game was a huge moment for Sanchez."

Another former Man United player Paul Ince, though, leapt to the defence of Sanchez, claiming the 28-year-old has every right to vent his frustrations on the sidelines.

"I think Alexis Sanchez is right to be unhappy at Arsenal," Ince told PaddyPower.

"He's a winner, he wants to win. You can't be a team's best player and be left on the bench, like he was over the weekend (against Liverpool).

"Of course, he's been a bit petulant - laughing on the bench against Bayern, or throwing his gloves on the floor against Bournemouth - but that's understandable."

Sanchez has looked miserable in recent months and was dropped for the 3-1 Premier League loss to Liverpool, following an alleged training ground bust-up.

Ex-Arsenal star Robert Pires confirmed that Sanchez had indeed walked out of training after a bad tackle by a teammate and his omission against Liverpool was a sanction.

"I was there. There was a bad tackle on Alexis Sanchez, a clash, he left the pitch," Pires told beIN SPORTS.

"Fans have to understand. There was a disciplinary sanction. Nothing serious happened. I was there yesterday too; (there was) no problem."