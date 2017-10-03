Ferdinand doesn’t plan on lengthy spell as boxer

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand says his surprise move into boxing may last only one fight.

Ferdinand, who retired from football in 2015, last month announced his decision, adding he would like to challenge for a title.

But the 38-year-old ex-England international now admits his boxing career could be short-lived.

"I want to see if I can get a licence and become a professional and have one fight," Ferdinand told the BBC.

"I am not looking to have a career here. I am looking to have a professional fight and I will see where I go then."

Ferdinand is adamant his attempt to become a boxer is "not a joke".

He said: "Boxing can't be a gimmick. If I take it lightly, I will get hurt."