Football

Fergie out of ICU, United confirm

May 11, 2018 06:00 am

Manchester United confirmed yesterday that former manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 76, was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for the procedure last Saturday after a fall at his home.

"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," United said in a statement. "His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery." - AFP

Football

Charlton, 72, for England debut

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football