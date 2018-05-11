Fergie out of ICU, United confirm
Manchester United confirmed yesterday that former manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.
Ferguson, 76, was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for the procedure last Saturday after a fall at his home.
"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," United said in a statement. "His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery." - AFP
