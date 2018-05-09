Fergie showing signs of recovery

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is sitting up and talking to his family following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, media reports said yesterday.

Widely considered to be the most successful manager in the history of British football, Ferguson, 76, won 38 trophies in more than 26 years in charge of United, including 13 English Premier League titles and the Champions League twice.

Britain's Mail Online said the Scot, who retired in 2013, was out of a coma and showing promising early signs of recovery following the haemorrhage on Saturday.

"Surgery went very well and the 76-year-old's response to treatment has given encouragement and cautious optimism to those close to him," the report said.

"However, they recognise it will still be a slow road to full recovery as he continues to be assessed."