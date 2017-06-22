Fifa clears Man United in Pogba deal, now looking into Juve

Fifa has cleared Manchester United but opened disciplinary proceedings against Juventus over Paul Pogba's world record transfer.

The 24-year-old France midfielder returned to United from the Italian giants in a deal worth more than 105.2 million euros (S$163m) last August.

Last month, Fifa began an inquiry into the move, requesting information about the transfer.

But, it said in a statement yesterday: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus.

"We can also confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."

It added: "As proceedings are ongoing, please understand we cannot comment further at this stage."

Pogba's move came under particular scrutiny amid reports the player's agent Mino Raiola would earn some 49m euros from the deal. Raiola is suspected of a conflict of interest, as he was at the time agent for Pogba, Juventus and Man United.

Last month, French website Mediapart, quoting the Football Leaks documents, claimed: "Pogba in reality cost 127m euros to Manchester United with 49 millions going into Raiola's pockets and only 78 millions into Juve's bank account."

According to the investigative site, Raiola "didn't appear to let Manchester United know that he was also working for Juventus", an arrangement that is outlawed under English rules.

Not yet in the clear, however, is Man United manager Jose Mourinho, who was accused by Spanish prosecutors of committing two crimes of tax fraud to the sum of 3.3m euros during his time as Real Madrid coach.

But Mourinho's representatives have released documents to show he "was in compliance with all his tax obligations".

A statement from the Attorney-General's Office confirmed to Press Association Sport that the Madrid Prosecutor's Office had lodged the papers, relating to 2011 and 2012, with the municipal court.

The investigation was opened after Spanish tax authorities informed the Public Prosecutor's Office about perceived discrepancies in the data, with a Madrid judge now set to determine the next stage of the process.