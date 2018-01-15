Fifa condemns Spartak Moscow's racially charged tweet
Fifa has condemned a racially charged tweet by Spartak Moscow, which again highlighted concerns about racism in this year's World Cup host nation, Russia.
In a short video published on their Twitter account on Saturday, the club showed three black players doing drills at a training camp in Dubai.
"Look at how the chocolates are melting under the sun," the caption read.
Fifa added that it was up to the Russian Football Union to deal with the incident. The World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 across 12 venues in 11 cities. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now