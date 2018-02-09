Fifa to decide on VAR next month
Fifa chief Gianni Infantino said yesterday that football's governing body will decide next month whether to endorse the controversial video assistant referee (VAR), a move that could see it used at the World Cup.
Speaking in Hanoi, Vietnam, Infantino also raised the prospect of Asean teams joining the World Cup in 2026, when the number of teams will jump to 48. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now