Fifa holds Spain talks amid World Cup ban fears

Fifa and the Spanish government agreed the "need to clarify as quickly as possible" the situation regarding the country's football federation (RFEF) to avoid a potential World Cup ban.

World football's governing body warned the RFEF in December that it could be suspended from Russia 2018 because of government interference.

The issue arose after long-time RFEF president Angel Maria Villar was forced to resign last year from the post he had occupied since 1988, following his arrest as part of a corruption investigation.

He was detained in July on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents and spent two weeks in custody before being released on bail.

However, the Spanish Sports Council's (CSD) insistence that new elections be called for the RFEF presidency attracted Fifa's interest for political interference.