Fifa takeover of FFA looms
Australia's football association failed to pass a vote to secure reforms demanded by Fifa at an annual general meeting yesterday, paving the way for the global body to take over the governance of football in the country.
Football Federation Australia (FFA) said it had fallen short of the votes required to pass a resolution to expand its congress by a Nov 30 deadline set by Fifa.
The FFA had called the AGM three weeks ago to try to ram through its preferred model for the congress and end a long-running deadlock with club owners. - REUTERS
