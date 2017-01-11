Fifa's World Cup expansion move irks some

Fifa president Gianni Infantino (left) jokingly shows a red card to Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin during a Fifa legends match in Zurich on Monday. Similarly, some football bodies are planning to show him the red card for his plans to expand the World Cup. PHOTO: AFP

An association comprising some of the top clubs in Europe has criticised the Fifa Council's backing for an expanded 48-team World Cup.

It was confirmed yesterday that Fifa president Gianni Infantino's idea to increase the number of participating nations at the Finals from 32 to 48 had been approved by delegates in Zurich, with the plans set to be enforced from the 2026 competition onwards.

However, the European Club Association, a body representing the interests of clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid, has blasted the move, claiming it is motivated by political rather than sporting intentions.

A statement from the body, which represents 220 teams across the continent, said: "The European Club Association reiterates that it is in principle not in favour of an expanded World Cup.

"We fail to see the merits to changing the current format of 32 that has proven to be the perfect formula from all perspectives.

LA LIGA PLANS TO SUE

"Questionable is also the urgency in reaching such an important decision, with nine years to go until it becomes applicable, without the proper involvement of stakeholders who will be impacted by this change.

"We understand that this decision has been taken based on political reasons rather than sporting ones and under considerable political pressure, something ECA believes is regrettable.

"ECA will analyse in detail the impact and the consequences of the new format and will address the matter at the next meeting of its Executive Board scheduled for the end of January."

The ECA is not the only one to oppose the expansion move.

The Spanish La Liga is planning on taking Fifa to court to stop the World Cup expanding to 48 teams, reported Sky Sports yesterday.

A senior source at the Spanish league says it will do everything possible to reverse the Fifa Council's decision.

La Liga warned Infantino before yesterday's vote that it would take legal action if the Fifa president went ahead with his plans.

Infantino was told that Europe's professional leagues had to be consulted on all decisions which affect professional footballers.

According to La Liga, that consultation did not take place.

The new format which is to be introduced from 2026 will mean the number of players taking part in the tournament will increase by 50 per cent.

The source said: "We are not happy at all. We are providing extra players, but we have not been consulted. We are looking at ways in which we can challenge today's decision."

One association to welcome the proposed new format was the Scottish Football Association, with Scotland having not qualified for the Finals since 1998.

"We believe this is a positive step, particularly for the smaller nations, and will allow more fans across the globe to revel in their country's participation at a Fifa World Cup Finals," said SFA chief executive Stewart Regan.

"This will also allow these nations to invest further in their infrastructure and youth development which, in turn can yield significant social benefits.

"The exploits of Wales, Iceland and Northern Ireland at Euro 2016 showed what an impact the smaller teams can have, and how beneficial to a tournament their participation can be.