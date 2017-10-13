Figo appointed Uefa adviser
Former Portugal international Luis Figo has been appointed as a football adviser by Uefa, European football's governing body said on Wednesday.
He joins fellow former professionals Nadine Kessler and Dejan Stankovic who were appointed advisers this year and will work with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and the Football Division.
The team will deal with technical aspects, laws of the game and the overall attractiveness of the sport.
Figo will also be the leading figure of the Uefa ambassadors programme.- REUTERS