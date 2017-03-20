Finally, Red Devils move up  a spot

Marouane Fellaini scored his first EPL goal for 15 months as Manchester United extended their unbeaten league run to 18 games to move up to fifth, with a 3-1 victory at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough yesterday.

Jesse Lingard added a stunning second and Antonio Valencia a stoppage-time third, as Jose Mourinho's injury-hit side ended a 19-week stay in sixth by climbing a place.