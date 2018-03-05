Fiorentina captain Astori dies

Fiorentina captain and defender Davide Astori died of a sudden illness yesterday morning at the age of 31, the Serie A club said, leaving Italian football in a state of shock.

Serie A announced that all of last night's matches and this morning's derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan were postponed.

Italian media said that Astori was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where Fiorentina had been due to face Udinese at the Dacia Arena last night.