Five Man City players in PFA Team of the Year

Players from newly crowned English Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Team of the Year announced yesterday, occupying five out of 11 spots.

Tottenham Hotspur had three players on the list, including England striker Harry Kane, who made the team for a third straight year, along with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

PFA TEAM OF THE YEAR

David de Gea, Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Alonso, David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane,