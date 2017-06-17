Five players to watch at the Confed Cup

CRISTIANO RONALDO

(Portugal)

Having won the first international title of his illustrious career with Portugal at Euro 2016, Ronaldo has a realistic chance of bringing the Confederations Cup home.

The undoubted star attraction, Ronaldo, 32, arrives in Russia looking to round off another stellar season after leading Real Madrid to a first La Liga title for five years.

Ronaldo became the first man to score more than 100 goals in the Champions League with a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in April.

JAVIER HERNANDEZ

(Mexico)

By his own high standards, the 2016/17 season was disappointing for "Chicharito", who scored 11 league goals for Bayer Leverkusen as they finished 12th in Germany's top flight.

However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker broke Jared Borgetti's record as Mexico's all-time leading scorer last month to leave him on 47 goals for his country.

The 29-year-old's best display this season was a hat-trick when he single-handedly sealed Leverkusen's 3-2 away win at Mainz last September.

AARON MOOY

(Australia)

Mooy is coming off an outstanding season in which the on-loan player propelled unfashionable Huddersfield Town to the Premier League.

The Terriers agreed a club-record £10 million (S$17.7m) fee with Manchester City yesterday to secure his services permanently.

The Socceroos are counting on Mooy, 26, to probe for openings with his accurate deep-lying passes and his penchant for long-range shots.

He forms a midfield partnership with Celtic's Tom Rogic.

TIMO WERNER

(Germany)

With 21 goals in 31 games, Werner was the top-scoring German in the Bundesliga, spearheading RB Leipzig's stunning first season in Germany's top flight where they finished their debut campaign second only to Bayern Munich.

With lightning pace, the 21-year-old, nicknamed "Turbo Timo" is deadly when he gets in behind defences.

Germany have struggled to replace Miroslav Klose, the all-time top-scorer in World Cup Finals, and Werner has been earmarked for the role.

ANDRE ONANA

(Cameroon)

A product of Samuel Eto'o's football academy, the 21-year-old goalkeeper has caught the eye in just his first full season with Ajax Amsterdam.

The former Barcelona youth player is not only great with his hands, but also shows strong ability with his feet.

Last season, he kept 20 clean sheets in all competitions, including seven away games.