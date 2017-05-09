Five talking points

1) CASE FOR THE DEFENCE

Juventus have not conceded in Europe since their 3-1 group-stage win at Sevilla in November. That means the Bianconeri have protected their clean sheet for over 700 minutes on the continent.

Credit goes mostly to veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and the defensive trio of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, with all four men set to start against Monaco.

2) ALL-OUT ATTACK

Plotting to breach Juventus' imposing wall will be Monaco's prolific strikeforce, which comprises teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and veteran hitman Radamel Falcao.

Both strikers fired blanks back at the Stade Louis II, but the 18-year-old Mbappe has proven himself as a continental force, scoring three goals across the quarter-final triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

He will be raring to go after being rested for last Saturday's Ligue 1 victory at Nancy while Falcao is bidding to end a three-game drought by adding to his 28-goal haul in all competitions.

3) KHEDIRA QUANDARY

Massimiliano Allegri made the right choice when he opted to support Claudio Marchisio with right back Dani Alves in midfield when Sami Khedira was suspended for the Monaco trip.

Marchisio is more of a passmaster than a ball-winner and Alves certainly helped in that department, while also setting up both of Gonzalo Higuain's goals.

Khedira is available again, but Juve boss Allegri could be tempted to omit him. With the German in the middle of the park, they have drawn back-to-back Serie A matches.

4) DOMESTIC DISTRACTION

This Champions League clash comes before a potentially decisive weekend for both clubs.

On Monday morning (Singapore time), Monaco host Lille knowing a victory, coupled with a Paris St Germain defeat at St Etienne, will practically hand them the Ligue 1 title based on goal difference.

If Juve avoid defeat by Roma in the Italian capital, they will clinch a sixth straight Scudetto.