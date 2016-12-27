Fixture list: Who get the most rest?

Of all top-flight clubs, Southampton are the hardest hit.

Claude Puel's men have three games over six days - in only 117 hours.

How do you prepare a team for this? Do you say, 'Only 50 per cent against City because we have Sunderland on Monday'? - Reds boss Juergen Klopp, on his team having less than 48 hours between two matches

By contrast, league leaders Chelsea have 223 hours spanning their three games, giving them just over 90 per cent more recovery time than Southampton, reported the BBC.