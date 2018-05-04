Florenzi: It could have been a different final if there were VAR

Players and key appointment holders of AS Roma have called for the inclusion of the video assistant referee (VAR), following their Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time).

They felt aggrieved over decisions by Slovenian referee Damir Skomina, whom they felt had denied them at least two penalties.

First, when Edin Dzeko was brought down by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius just after the interval but the striker was ruled offside.

Then, in the 63rd minute, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball in the box from a Stephan El Shaarawy shot, but officials missed the incident.

AS Roma president James Pallotta said it will be an "absolute joke" if the VAR is not introduced in the competition, reported Reuters.

He said: "In the 49th minute, (Dzeko) wasn't offside and he gets taken down by the goalie.

"In the 63rd minute, it was a handball that was obvious to probably everyone in the world except people on the pitch."

Pallotta added that Alexander-Arnold should have been sent off.

Roma sporting director Monchi added on Italian TV: "I'm convinced that the referee would have been happy to have VAR available, because when he sees the replays, he certainly won't be happy to see he should have whistled for two penalties."

Former EPL referee Graham Poll also weighed in on the controversies, saying on BT Sport that Liverpool got away unpunished in the 63rd minute.

"Yes, it should have been a penalty and I think the referee hasn't seen it, luckily for Liverpool," said Poll.

"Alexander-Arnold has definitely got his arms raised and it's a penalty. As we see here, it hits him and that's a penalty."

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi told Mediaset Premium: "I don't know if the final would've been Real Madrid-Liverpool if the Champions League had VAR.

"The bitterness remains, especially for that penalty and what would've been a red card. We could've gone 3-2 up and attempt the miracle that we only grazed.

"We conceded seven goals over two legs, but without the first Mohamed Salah goal being offside, then the penalty on Edin Dzeko who wasn't offside and the really obvious one with the handball…"

Roma captain Daniele de Rossi, however, came to the referee's defence.

He told Mediaset Premium: "I saw the handball clearly... I asked Edin Dzeko, but he didn't see it... it was just me in a stadium of 60,000, it can't have been that easy for the referee to see it either."

His teammates' calls for VAR to be used in the Champions League are likely to go unheeded for one more season at least.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said that video technology, which will be used at this year's World Cup in Russia, will not be introduced in next season's European competitions.