Football and a good cause make a perfect match

NTUC Income head of strategic communications Shannen Fong (left) presenting an autographed Liverpool jersey to lucky Reds fan Ng Weng Kuen at The New Paper Sports Bar.

At the final whistle of the Stoke-Liverpool match on Saturday, the majority of the 100 football fans at The New Paper Sports Bar at Shanghai Dolly in Clarke Quay were exchanging high-fives.

Mostly Liverpool fans, they had just witnessed the Reds clinch a 2-1 comeback win over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

For 52-year-old Reds supporter Ng Weng Kuen, there was more reason to cheer soon after, as he won a home jersey signed by the Liverpool first team in a lucky draw courtesy of Income OrangeAid.

Said a delighted Ng: "I took a picture with Dirk Kuyt and Fernando Torres when Liverpool visited Singapore, but this is the first time I am owning a jersey signed by the entire team.

"This is also my first time watching a live screening at TNP Sports Bar and it is a very good event as I'm able to enjoy the match, as well as the food and beer, with other Liverpool supporters.

"Obviously, the comeback win was a great result for us, and the atmosphere was good. To win the jersey was a pleasant surprise and bonus."

And, there are more prizes to be won for all football fans, courtesy of a fund-raising campaign launched by Income for Income OrangeAid, its community development and involvement arm, which champions education of youth-in-need through its flagship, the Future Development Programme (FDP).

Top of the list is a trip to Anfield to catch the Liverpool-Middlesbrough match on May 21. Flights, accommodation and the Liverpool FC hospitality package are included.

Other prizes up for grabs include jerseys and footballs signed by Reds legends or the team.

Members of the public stand a chance to win these prizes simply by making donations to Income OrangeAid, Liverpool's official corporate social responsibility partner in Singapore, through the campaign microsite www.oagiveandwin.com.

Income OrangeAid and Liverpool first started collaborating in 2015 to raise awareness of OrangeAid's objectives and initiatives.

Both brands share similar visions of being involved in the community, helping young people build better futures and developing people to reach their full potential.

Since the partnership started, Liverpool legends and current players have shown their support by contributing signed jerseys and footballs for online auctions, proceeds of which went to OrangeAid.

The FDP is Income OrangeAid's flagship initiative that provides bursary awards, financial literacy education, as well as career and personal development programmes to help youths from underprivileged circumstances stay in school.

One thousand bursaries amounting to $2.5 million have been committed for FDP over a three-year period beginning from 2015.

Going beyond bursaries, FDP workshops give youths perspective on how to manage money for themselves and their families, and how to balance and work out their monthly resources.

OrangeAid, since inception, has impacted over 13,000 children and youths through strategic community partnerships and programmes.

For more information on how you can make a donation during the campaign, visit www.income.com.sg/OA

NTUC Income head of strategic communications Shannen Fong was at The New Paper Sports Bar on Saturday to witness the passion of Liverpool fans.

She said: "Many people look to The New Paper as the sports paper and with its cosy sports bar, we felt partnering TNP is a nice way to round up football fans and raise awareness for our Income OrangeAid initiative.

"LFC support the community as well and saw an alignment with what Income OrangeAid stands for, in particular our work with the underprivileged and youth in need.

"We had Robbie Fowler and Jason McAteer over last year, and the legends provide more visibility for the public to know what Income OrangeAid is about. And now, our partnership with LFC is in the second year of a two-year deal.

"This year, we want to bring the community along in support of our cause. Look out for a novel public engagement by Liverpool legend Gary McAllister. More details will be on the Income OrangeAid website."