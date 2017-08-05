Football’s world record transfers
- Neymar (222m) Barca to PSG, 2017
- P Pogba (105m) Juve to Man Utd, 2016
- G Bale (101m) Spurs to R Madrid, 2013
- C Ronaldo (94m) Man Utd to R Madrid, 2009
- Zidane (75m) Juve to R Madrid, 2001
Fees in millions of euros (1 euro=S$1.60)
Source: Transfermarkt.com
What can you get for 222m euros?
- 965,217 meals at the Eiffel Tower’s Jules Verne restaurant.
- 15,000 bottles of Cote de Nuits Romanee-Conti, the world’s most expensive wine.
- 153 Neymar clones — the cost of human cloning is about £1.29m. Why spend £198m on one Neymar when you could have 153 clones at that price?
- 20 Rolls Royce Swep-tail — the most expensive car in the world was sold for 11 million euros this year.
- 3.6 Pink Stars — the world’s most expensive diamond this year
- 3 Boeing 737-700 passenger planes.
- 2 Paul Pogbas — The previous world record transfer, set only last year when Man United paid Juventus 105 million euros for Pogba, has been dwarfed by Neymar’s deal. — WIRE SERVICES