Football

Football’s world record transfers

Aug 05, 2017 06:00 am
  • Neymar (222m) Barca to PSG, 2017
  • P Pogba (105m) Juve to Man Utd, 2016
  • G Bale (101m) Spurs to R Madrid, 2013
  • C Ronaldo (94m) Man Utd to R Madrid, 2009
  • Zidane (75m) Juve to R Madrid, 2001

Fees in millions of euros (1 euro=S$1.60)

Source: Transfermarkt.com

What can you get for 222m euros?

  • 965,217 meals at the Eiffel Tower’s Jules Verne restaurant.
  • 15,000 bottles of Cote de Nuits Romanee-Conti, the world’s most expensive wine.
  • 153 Neymar clones — the cost of human cloning is about £1.29m. Why spend £198m on one Neymar when you could have 153 clones at that price?
  • 20 Rolls Royce Swep-tail — the most expensive car in the world was sold for 11 million euros this year.
  • 3.6 Pink Stars — the world’s most expensive diamond this year
  • 3 Boeing 737-700 passenger planes.
  • 2 Paul Pogbas — The previous world record transfer, set only last year when Man United paid Juventus 105 million euros for Pogba, has been dwarfed by Neymar’s deal. — WIRE SERVICES
neymarParis Saint-Germainbarcelona