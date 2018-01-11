Football

Forest's two-goal hero Lichaj gets a dog, calls it 'Gunner'

Jan 11, 2018 06:00 am

Nottingham Forest's American defender Eric Lichaj, whose goals helped knock holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Sunday, has got himself a dog and called it "Gunner".

Lichaj's wife Kathryn said they would get a dog only if he scored a hat-trick this season. Lichaj, 29, bagged a brace in Forest's 4-2 win.

A social media campaign hashtagged #GetEricADog later went viral with fans and teammates bombarding Lichaj's wife with dog pictures.

On Tuesday, he posted a picture on Twitter of himself with a French bulldog, introducing his latest family member as "Gunner". - REUTERS

Man City Express shows signs of slowing down
Football

City Express slowing down?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football