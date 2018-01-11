Forest's two-goal hero Lichaj gets a dog, calls it 'Gunner'
Nottingham Forest's American defender Eric Lichaj, whose goals helped knock holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Sunday, has got himself a dog and called it "Gunner".
Lichaj's wife Kathryn said they would get a dog only if he scored a hat-trick this season. Lichaj, 29, bagged a brace in Forest's 4-2 win.
A social media campaign hashtagged #GetEricADog later went viral with fans and teammates bombarding Lichaj's wife with dog pictures.
On Tuesday, he posted a picture on Twitter of himself with a French bulldog, introducing his latest family member as "Gunner". - REUTERS
