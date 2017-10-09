In-form Fellaini out for two weeks

Manchester United's injury woes worsened after Marouane Fellaini hurt his knee during Belgium's 4-3 World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Belgian FA said yesterday that the 29-year-old "will be out for a couple of weeks" after an MRI scan revealed that he had sprained his left medial ligament. That is set to rule him out of games against Liverpool (on Saturday), Benfica (Oct 19), Huddersfield (Oct 21) and Swansea (Oct 25).

The in-form midfielder joins record signing Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick in United's treatment room.